Forward Colby McAuley, who spent the last three years with the Prince George Cougars, has signed a two year contract with the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL.

McAuley, who turns 21 this month, notched 96 points (including 44 goals) and 318 penalty minutes in 191 career games with the Cougars.

In 2016-17 the Sherwood Park, Alberta native racked up 26 goals plus 29 assists and led the team in playoff scoring with four goals and four assists in six games.

At the conclusion of the 2016-17 season, McAuley inked an Amateur Tryout contract with the Barracuda and posted two assists in four games.