Photos taken by CNC's Catherine Hansen McCarthy on May 9th

The College of New Caledonia is holding its 17th annual “Seal in a Smile” program this month.

Soon-to-be dental graduates treat one local school to free cleanings, sealants, and dental hygiene lessons.

This year, Peden Hill Elementary students will get their pearly whites checked out. Clinic co-ordinator Heather Brown explains Northern Health chooses the participating schools and usually picks one where students and families are facing socio-economic challenges.

“It’s a very diverse school. We have a number of families that are in the school that’s are newly immigrated to Canada and we’re seeing a lot of need this year in teaching the children how to brush and what’s a sugar bug and what keeps them healthy.”

Not only do these young students get free dental care, Brown says the future dentists also get some “real world” experience.

“They’re not only learning how to do this specific dental skill but also learning to adapt to various age groups and how those age groups react differently in different situations,” she says, ” the convenience is awesome. and the working experience is great for them.”

“Seal in a Smile” starts May 2nd and runs until May 23rd.