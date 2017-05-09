The polls have closed and the results for the 2017 BC Election are coming in.

Longtime Liberal MLA Shirley Bond will be representing the Prince George-Valemount riding for the fifth time.

With 28 out of 83 polls reporting Bond has 2,939 votes.

Nan Kendy of the BC Green Party has 665 votes while NDP candidate Natalie Flecther has 1,408 tallies.

Mike Morris has been re-elected in the Prince George-Mackenzie riding with 2,086 votes with just 17 out of 75 polls reporting.

NDP candidate Bobby Deepak has 1,090 votes while Hillary Crowley of the BC Greens has just 415 votes.

In Nechako Lakes, Liberal MLA John Rustad has the lead with 716 votes.

Anne Marie Same of the NDP has 552 votes while Douglas Norman Gook of the BC Greens has 142

Provincially, the BC Liberals have 42 candidates leading while the NDP has 43

The BC Green Party currently has 1 candidate leading