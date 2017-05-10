First time political runner Natalie Fletcher conceded her riding to now five-time incumbent Liberal MLA Shirley Bond in Tuesday night’s provincial election.

Bond won the Prince George-Valemount region with 50% more votes than Fletcher’s count.

She says she’s grateful for the learning experience.

“I think that you learn so much about yourself and you learn so much about the people in your community because we tend to stick with our group of people. As far as Prince George, we have a beautiful city; we meet some wonderful people.”

Fletcher adds she didn’t expect so much support from the community, and also didn’t confirm nor deny the possibility of returning for the 2021 election.

“I think it’s great; I’ve really grown as a person, I’ve practiced obviously with some of those skills in the media, public speaking, and all those kinds of things. So it’s all good; I can take not winning myself, I came into here with zero expectations.”

Fellow NDP candidate Bobby Deepak lost the Prince George-Mackenzie riding to incumbent Liberal MLA and Solicitor General Mike Morris.