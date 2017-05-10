Bobby Deepak is the BC NDP's candidate for PG-Mackenzie | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

The Prince George-Mackenzie region has been won once again by Liberal candidate Mike Morris, forcing NDP nominee Bobby Deepak to concede the riding.

Deepak ran for a second consecutive election, losing to the incumbent Solicitor General by more than 4,000 votes in 2013.

Deepak says he hates seeing all the work not go in the direction he wanted to go.

“Individually for the riding, of course it’s disappointing; we would like to have won. I had a great team that put in the a lot of hard work. I never close my doors, but I can say that it’s unlikely that I’ll be running again in 2021.”

However, he says he’s proud of the foundation his campaign has set for years to come.

“The whole campaign was driven about making life better for people; it was a people oriented campaign. We focus on the everyday person and not just the wealthy and well-connected. We definitely put up a good good flight.”

Deepak thanks the public for its support and encouragement along the campaign trail.

Fellow orange party nominee Natalie Fletcher lost her seat to now five-time Liberal winner Shirley Bond.