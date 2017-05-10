The Prince George Ramada’s Cranbrook Centre was filled Tuesday night with BC Liberal supporters, all awaiting the provincial election results.

At its peak, about 100 people enjoyed finger foods and drinks while mingling and watching the political coverage. The room was lively as the local polls rolled in, each showing Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris’ and Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond’s strong numbers in their respective ridings.

When the results were made official, the two entered the room to Kool & the Gang’s Celebration and made their way to the stage.

This is Bond’s fifth consecutive term in office, a streak she says she’s honoured to hold.

“I know that very few people have had that opportunity so I am humbled, I am grateful, and I am determined to go back to work and work as hard as I have for my first four terms. I want to make sure that the north has the kinds of opportunities that our kids and grandkids deserve.”

At the time of publication, we’re still waiting to hear how many seats each party holds, numbers that could take weeks to be made official. Regardless of which party ends up in power, Bond says she has a job to do.

“If you look at the map of British Columbia, there’s a pretty stark division between rural British Columbia and the rest of the province so my job is to go and be the strongest voice that I can possibly be (and) continuing that effort over the next four years.”

Reflecting on his big night, Morris was grateful but more stoic than his colleague.

“Pretty good. It would be nicer to see some higher numbers provincially but overall I’m happy with what’s happened up here in the interior.”

Now that he has one term under his belt, Morris says he’s ready to continue being a voice for the north and help bridge the rural/urban divide.

“Coming in here, I’ve got a lot more confidence than I did that back in 2013. I understand that my role a lot more and I’m ready to do whatever work is necessary.”

Due to how close tonight’s election results are, it’s possible official figures aren’t released until May 24th.