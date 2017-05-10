The NDP’s Anne Marie Sam did not manage to unseat incumbent Liberal John Rustad in the Nechako Lakes riding during Tuesday’s BC Election but says she’s grateful for the opportunity to run.

“For me, the campaign was an amazing experience meeting people and going out into the riding. I’m from here and I live in Fort St. James. This is where I grew up and it’s home for me.”

While she didn’t get the result she was hoping for in Nechako Lakes, Sam was pleased with her party’s showing province-wide.

“It’s a very clear message that people want change, wanting a different way of having a government in BC and I’m very excited about all my colleagues in the NDP party that got elected.”

Sam did lead the race briefly but Rustad pulled ahead in the end.