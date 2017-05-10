The BC Green Party’s Hilary Crowley couldn’t unseat Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris at Tuesday’s provincial election.

She says it’s not all bad for the BC Greens and its leader Andrew Weaver who could still get the balance of power.

“We want proportional representation and if there is a minority government and if we get a balance of power then one of his stipulations is to stop the corporate and union donations.”

Despite collecting just 11% of the vote, Crowley has no regrets.

“It’s been a great campaign with lots of opportunities to present our message and I think a lot of people agree with the message.”

Crowley believes either Morris or NDP candidate Bobby Deepak would have done a good job in Victoria.

“I know Bobby and Mike and I feel quite comfortable that I can talk with either one of them and encourage them to talk more about our policy.”

She does not plan on running for the 2021 BC Election.

The popular vote has the Liberals with 40.93%, the NDP at 39.86% and the Green Party with 16.65%.

Final official results will not be available until the absentee ballots are counted May 22nd to 24th.

In Prince George-Valemount, Liberal MLA Shirley Bond is heading back to Victoria for a fifth term after defeating the NDP’s Natalie Fletcher.