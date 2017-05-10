The UNBC Timberwolves added size and experience to their men’s basketball team with the addition of Jesse Mushiana for the 2017-18 season.

The six-foot-six Mushiana plays the post position.

“I am a big body. A guy who can grab rebounds, score when I have to, and guard the other team’s post player,” he said. “Talking to Coach Todd (Jordan), he wants that inside presence.”

Mushiana enters his fourth year of Canada West eligibility, having played three seasons at the PacWest level, two years with Langara College and one year with Capilano University.

“You learn to play after a couple years. I don’t know if it is a skill thing necessarily, but more that you learn how to play the game, and how to use your body.”

The native of Vancouver is familiar with Jordan, having played for the Provincial team under him when Mushiana was a high school senior.

“I have known Todd for a very long time, so that was a big reason for wanting to come here. I feel like I can fit in really well here, with the way he has the Timberwolves play.”

Mushiana is a graduate of Sir Winston Churchill Secondary in 2013.