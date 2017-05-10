The defending champion RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits kept pace with the Westwood Pub Devils in Prince George Senior Lacrosse following a 12-2 triumph on Wednesday over Northland Nissan Assault.

The Devils, who whipped the Quesnel Crossfire 13-4 on Monday, are 4-0 along with the Bandits.

They are the only two teams in the six team league with a winning record and will face other Saturday at 7 p.m. as part of a league triple header that night at Kin 1.

Standings: (After games On Wednesday, May 10)

1)WESTWOOD PUB DEVILS 4-0

1)RPR MECHANICAL/ BX PUB BANDITS 4-0

3)CO-OP PETROLEUM STYLERS 1-2

4)QUESNEL M. DANIELS CONSULTING CROSSFIRE 1-4

5)NORTHLAND NISSAN ASSAULT 0-2

5)MACKENZIE LUMBERJACKS 0-2