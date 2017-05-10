Two people are in custody following a drug raid on the 2100-block of Victoria Street.
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia North District, with the help of Prince George RCMP Street Crew, and RCMP’s E Division North District Federal and Serious Organized Crime Unit began a drug trafficking investigation into a Prince George resident on April 27th.
On May 5th, they searched Victoria Street property and found the following:
- Approximately one ounce of cocaine
- Approximately a half ounce of methamphetamine
- Brass knuckles (a prohibited weapon), Nunchucks, and one set of body armour
- Approximately $5000 in cash
27-year-old Mitchell Allen Crosby of Prince George faces nine charges:
- two counts of failure to comply with a court-imposed condition
- three counts of breach of a court-imposed condition to not possession of a weapon
- two counts of possession of a prohibited substance for the purpose of trafficking
- two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.
Crosby will be in Prince George Provincial Court court May 16th.
An unnamed woman was also arrested and released on a promise to appear in court.