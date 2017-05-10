Two people are in custody following a drug raid on the 2100-block of Victoria Street.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia North District, with the help of Prince George RCMP Street Crew, and RCMP’s E Division North District Federal and Serious Organized Crime Unit began a drug trafficking investigation into a Prince George resident on April 27th.

On May 5th, they searched Victoria Street property and found the following:

Approximately one ounce of cocaine

Approximately a half ounce of methamphetamine

Brass knuckles (a prohibited weapon), Nunchucks, and one set of body armour

Approximately $5000 in cash

27-year-old Mitchell Allen Crosby of Prince George faces nine charges:

two counts of failure to comply with a court-imposed condition

three counts of breach of a court-imposed condition to not possession of a weapon

two counts of possession of a prohibited substance for the purpose of trafficking

two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Crosby will be in Prince George Provincial Court court May 16th.

An unnamed woman was also arrested and released on a promise to appear in court.