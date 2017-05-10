While it might not have been a must win game on paper, the Seattle Thunderbirds played as if there was no tomorrow posting a dominant 6-1 victory over the Regina Pats on Wednesday from the ShoWare Center.

Game 4 comes to an end. Pats fall 6-1 and the series is tied 2-2. Game 5, Friday here at the ShoWare Center!#WHLChampionship #REGvsSEA — #JoinTheRegiment (@WHLPats) May 11, 2017

It was the visitors who drew first blood 13:15 into the first period when Sam Steel ripped a slapshot past Seattle goaltender Carl Stankowski for an early 1-0 lead.

That’s as good as it would get for the Pats who were swarmed the rest of the way by the host T-Birds.

Seattle stormed back with three unanswered goals 3:29 seconds apart to end the period courtesy of Sami Moilanen, Ryan Gropp, and Nolan Volcan.

The second marker turned out to be the most damming after some miscommunication behind the Pats net between goaltender Tyler Brown and defenceman Connor Hobbs lead to an easy goal for Moilanen.

The Thunderbirds cranked up the heat in the second with another three-spot.

Jarett Tyszka’s point shot found its way past a number of bodies for a 4-1 lead to start the middle frame.

The skilled power forwards for the Thunderbirds joined the scoring parade later in the period when Alexander True re-directed a point shot on the power-play which was then followed up by Keegan Kolesar who tallied his first goal of the series rifling a wrist-shot into the top corner past Brown for a 6-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Seatte outshot Regina 36-19 in the contest and went 2 for 7 on the man-advantage while Regina went 1 for 3.

Stankowski made 18 saves for the win.

Brown was hooked after the second period for the Pats and was replaced by Jordan Hollett who made 12 saves in relief.

The series is now tied at 2-2 with game 5 set for Friday at 7:30 from Seattle.

Game 6 will be held in Regina on Mother’s Day Sunday.

WHL Best of 7 Final:

SCHEDULE: (All Times Pacific)

1 | Seattle @ Regina = Friday, May 5 (Seattle 2-1 OT)

2 | Seattle @ Regina = Saturday, May 6 (Regina 4-3 OT)

3 | Regina @ Seattle = Tuesday, May 9 @ (Regina 3-2)

4 | Regina @ Seattle = Wednesday, May 10 (Seattle 6-1)

5 | Regina @ Seattle = Friday, May 12 @ 7:35

6 | Seattle @ Regina = Sunday, May 14 @ 5:00

*7 | Seattle @ Regina = Monday, May 15 @ 6:00

(*IF NECESSARY)