The Prince George RCMP are seeking the public’s help to identify a break and enter suspect.

The incident occurred back on March 31 when police received a report of a commercial break and enter at the 200 block of Victoria Street.

An unidentified man was seen via surveillance image and is believed to be responsible for the incident.

Police describe him as a 50-year old Asian man with a medium build and receding hairline.

He was also wearing dark shoes, pants and a jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the local detachment at 250-561-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.