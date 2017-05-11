The City of Prince George is hosting a water open house at its Ospika and Andres Road location on Thursday.

It takes place from 1:00 to 5:00 pm and is in support of BC Water Week.

Water week tip: How to obtain a greener, healthier lawn and curb your water usage. Learn more: https://t.co/sptVV9mONu#WaterWeek #cityofpg pic.twitter.com/ItJUc39rnN — Prince George, BC (@CityofPG) May 11, 2017

Environmental Assistant, Andrea Byrne says we often take our water for granted.

“We are fortunate to have a really great water source and great water systems so you want to bring attention to that and kind of show people where their investment goes with their utility fees.”

Byrne would like to see residents use less water in the future.

“Prince George has a high water consumption rate. Residential water consumption in the city was 588 litres per person per day in 2015 and that’s a really high number compared to the rest of the other parts of the country and province.”

One thing takes the cake when it comes to residential water consumption in Prince George according to Byrne.

“The big water user in Prince George is irrigation, we all have lawns that we like to water it so we just use a lot more water for irrigation and for our lawns than we really need to.”

In 2016, average water consumption including residential, commercial, civic, and industrial operations was 655.8 litres per person, per day.