Tuesday’s election was a nailbiter and the results are something the province hasn’t seen in more than half a century. So what’s changed in four years and which party has seen the most benefit? Provincially, victory goes to the Greens. In 2013, they had just one candidate elected and took a little over 8% of the vote. This year, three candidates won their seats and the party captured close to 17% of the vote, more than doubling their share.

The appeal of the NDP seems to have stayed about the same. In 2013, the party won 34 seats and just shy of 40% of votes cast. This year could see 41 NDP MLAs but the party’s share of the vote increased by less than 1%.

Either way you look at it – number of seats or percentage of votes won – the Liberals lost. At least 5 fewer Liberals will take a seat in the legislature and the party’s share of the vote dropped nearly 4% province wide. But not all Liberals suffered a drop in popularity. Both Mike Morris and Shirley Bond saw their share of the vote grow by 2% over 2013. However, both local NDP candidates lost ground. Bobby Deepak won 3% fewer votes than he did in 2013 and Natalie Fletcher was less popular than predecessor Sherry Ogasawara by more than 6%. Only the local Green candidates saw a similar trend to their counterparts across the province. Hilary Crowley ended up with more than 11% of the votes in Prince George – Mackenzie – about twice the Greens share in 2013. There was no Green candidate in Prince George Valemount in 2013 – this year, Nan Kendy captured 12% of the riding’s votes.

There are still ballots to be counted and things could look a little different after May 24 – just not in the Prince George ridings.