Tuesday’s British Columbia election had the drama, suspense, and intrigue of a Game Seven playoff hockey game that required multiple overtimes.

The one main difference is eventually a game ends the same night or the next morning, but the final election result will drag on at least until May 24th when all the absentee ballots are counted.

BC residents are left hanging since the Liberals could form the first minority government in the province in 65 years, or there’s a possibility that with one more riding they could get a 44-seat majority.

BREAKING: BC elects 1st minority gov't since 1952; unofficial counts show @bcliberals with 43, @bcndp with 41, @BCGreens with 3 | #bcelxn17 — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 10, 2017

One of the NDP wins was by nine votes over the Liberals in Courtenay-Comox, and if that riding switches following a recount and the addition of the absentee ballots, then the shift of power in parliament does as well.

While watching the political spin doctors at work for the three main parties in BC, it was very reminiscent of how sports teams reflect on their season.

Depending on one’s point of view the cup is either half full or half empty.

LIBERALS:

HALF FULL: They won the most seats ( 43 ) and the popular vote ( 41% )

) and the popular vote ( ) HALF EMPTY: They have gone from a solid majority to an uncertain minority because nearly four per cent fewer people voted for them in 2017 compared to the previous election in 2013

NDP:

HALF FULL: They won seven more seats going from 34 in 2013 to 41 this year

this year HALF EMPTY: They still lost extending their losing skid to five consecutive elections

GREENS:

HALF FULL: They doubled their popular vote (8 to 16%) and they tripled their seat count (1 to 3)

HALF EMPTY: They are still a distant third with little support outside of Vancouver Island

—

Now, let’s get back to sports with examples of a couple of high profile hockey teams.

EDMONTON OILERS:

HALF FULL: They made the playoffs for the first time in 11 years and were just a victory shy of reaching the final four and the Western Conference Final.

HALF EMPTY: They blew the seven-game series against Anaheim when they crumbled in game five allowing the Ducks to score three times with the goalie pulled in the final three minutes to surrender a 3-0 lead; Anaheim eventually scored in double overtime for a 4-3 triumph.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS:

HALF FULL: Like the Oilers, the Leafs ended a lengthy drought by qualifying for the playoffs for just the second time in 12 years

HALF EMPTY: The Leafs have not won a round in the post-season since 2003-04; Toronto still has not learned how to win on the big stage as they blew a 2-1 series lead against Washington.

Speaking about the Capitals, I’m not sure what half full spin they, and Alex Ovechkin, can make about their season.

Winning a second straight President’s Trophy, but losing again in the 2nd round to Pittsburgh just won’t suffice; talent doesn’t always win because one can’t measure heart and how players respond to pressure.

The regular season is virtually pressure free compared to post season.

During the Ovechkin era, the Capitals are 3-7 in Game Seven’s and 0-7 in second round series; moreover, the Pittsburgh Penguins are 4-0 against the Capitals in a winner-take-all Game Seven.

This is not to place the entire blame on Ovechkin (who apparently played thru the pain of an injury), but he’s their high profile highly paid superstar that has had a tendency to disappear when the games matter the most.

Whether its politics, hockey, or one’s day-to-day life we all deal with the ups and downs.

It’s just a matter of perspective as to whether the highs outweigh the lows.

One would assume Brett Connolly of Prince George has played his last game with the underachieving Capitals.

Connolly did not have a point in seven playoff games with the Capitals; he was a healthy scratch in the other six (against Pittsburgh).

Connolly signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Capitals last year.

He is just 25, but has already played with Tampa, Boston, and Washington.

Connolly has 82 points (42G, 40A) in 276 regular season NHL games; he has never lived up to the hype of being the first round pick of the Lightning (sixth overall) in 2010.

The former PG and Cariboo Cougar has to be concerned about his future; there are players that blossom at a more mature age, but they are the exception.

Connolly can only hope that some NHL team gives him one more opportunity.

STANLEY CUP NOTES (after the second round):

The home team was 15-11 in the second round and 34-34 overall

in the second round and 34-34 overall 14 of 26 games in the second round and 41 of 68 overall have been decided by one goal

5 of 26 games in the second round and 23 of 68 overall have been decided in overtime

The second round featured two series decided in six games and two series decided in seven games

Two series have been four-game sweeps, two series have been decided in five games, six series have gone six games and two series went the full seven games

The Ducks and Oilers combined for 45 goals in seven games

goals in seven games The Rangers and Senators combined for 39 goals in six games

The Penguins and Capitals combined for 38 goals in seven games

The Blues and Predators combined for 26 goals in six games



FROM THE QUOTE RACK:

Major League Baseball is planning to have a “Game of Thrones” theme night at stadiums across the country. Instead of bobble-heads, fans will receive actual severed heads.

*Conan O’Brien of TBS

LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Brand has just released their Lonzo Ball signature first shoe – “ZO2: Prime.” for $495, about 3 times the price of many NBA stars’ shoes from Nike, Adidas etc. So does the shoe come with a shirt for your significant other saying “I’m with stupid?”

*Comedy writer Janice Hough of Palo Alto, California www.leftcoastsportsbabe.com

Michael Oher, the subject of ‘The Blind Side’, was arrested for assaulting an uber driver—the driver turned out to be the guy that Michael blocked into the dumpster.

*Contributor Bill Littlejohn of South Lake Tahoe, California

Former New York Rangers radio announcer Howie Rose on the recent French election: on French election: Macron!, Macron!, Macron!!!

*Contributor Marc Ragovin

A giant three-foot bunny died on a United Airlines flight from London. No punch line needed here. It was travelling to O’Hare.

*Comedy writer Tony Chong of Vancouver

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

Five things that help win the May cheese-rolling race in Stilton, England:

5. A few Gouda men;

4. Muenster effort;

3. Don’t lose your whey;

2. A Brie-wheeling style;

1. Sign your scorecurd.

*Comedy writer RJ Currie www.Sportsdeke.com

