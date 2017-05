The Quesnel RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision near a high school graduation party.

Police responded to the call just before 4:30 Thursday morning.

A 17-year old male from Quesnel was the driver of the vehicle.

He collided with the ditch near the party location and was later detained for impaired driving.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police would like to remind students about the risks and consequences of drinking and driving and make arrangements to get home safely.