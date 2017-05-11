Local businesses could be paying more to get rid of unwanted cardboard.

A part of the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George’s (RDFFG) Waste Diversion Strategy, companies bringing taking too many boxes to the Foothills Landfill will face a surcharge.

Waste Diversion Program Leader Laura Zapotichny says this is one way the RDFFG is encouraging local businesses to go green and help extend the life of the facility.

“Sixty percent of the waste comes to the landfills from the commercial sector 17% of the waste that makes up the waste stream is paper and cardboard so we wanted to program that we could see results and could be successful.”

If you find that your business has too much unneeded cardboard, Zapotichny says you have plenty of options.

“Businesses can arrange to rent cardboard bins and have their cardboard taken to a recycler. Smaller businesses who may not be able to afford that can take small loads of cardboard to a number of collection points in prince George.”

From now under the end of June will be an educational period, giving business owners a chance to learn about recycling alternatives.

The surcharge will be implemented as of July 1st. The cardboard threshold will decrease and surcharges increase in 2018 and again in 2019.

This will not affect residents at all.