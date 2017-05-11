Forward Spencer Chapman has been added to the Prince George Spruce Kings roster for the 2017/18 season.

The 1999 born Chapman played last season for the South East Athletic Club Midget AAA Tigers in Medicine Hat.

He led the Alberta Midget Hockey League team in scoring this past season with 14 goals and 15 assists in 34 games.

“Spencer is a player whose compete level is very high. He works hard every shift and has a very good skill set to go along with it” said Spruce Kings General Manager Mike Hawes in a news release.