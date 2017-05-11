Goaltender Nick McBride has decided not to compete for one of the three spots with the Prince George Cougars for the 2017-18 season.

The 20-year-old, who has one year of WHL eligibility remaining, plans to attend university in the fall.

In a back-up role to Ty Edmonds, McBride played 50 games over two seasons with the Cougars sporting a goals-against-average (GAA) of just over three and a save-percentage of just over .900.

Edmonds has graduated and will play for the University of Lethbridge.

Hockey (M) | Pronghorns add Prince George Cougar goaltender https://t.co/JEq2E9oVL1 — Pronghorn Athletics (@UofLPronghorns) February 16, 2017

The Cougars first-round, ninth overall pick in the 2016 bantam draft, 16-year-old Taylor Gauthier of Calgary, will be among the netminders at training camp beginning in August.