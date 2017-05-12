Teams who fundraised ahead of the 25th annual Relay for Life in Prince George have a little more incentive this year.

For every $500 raised a participant receives an entry to win one of three vehicles from Northland Nissan.

Events Coordinator Aimee Cassie says Sunday’s draw should go off without a hitch.

“We draw the name and that person gets to come up and look at the three different vehicles and pick which one they like to drive home with and and they literally drive from the track in their new car.”

The 24-hour relay begins on Saturday.

Prince George’s Relay for Life has been ranked #1 in Canada for the past three years.

Last year’s event raised $557,000.

Cassie is hoping to break or eclipse that goal in 2017.

All the money raised will support a good cause.

“All the money that you generally spend at relay generally stays with relay, so whether it’s a coffee at Tim Hortons or whether it’s buying a sub from Subway, supporting one of the teams in their fundraising efforts at the track that all stays with the Canadian Cancer Society.”