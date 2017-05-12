Drivers in Prince George are getting a little relief at the pumps with prices dropping to as low as 98.4 cents a litre.

Costco has the lowest price in the city while the majority of gas stations are sitting at 102.4.

Senior Petroleum Analyst with Gasbuddy.com Dan McTeague explains the reasoning for the decrease.

“We have seen retailers dropped their margins, 102.4, 102.9, 103.9 that’s what I consider a pretty skinny retail margin because it’s costing most stations around 97 cents to buy the gasoline.”

McTeague expects prices to remain stable this weekend.

A price hike may come by the middle of next week.

The average price of gas in BC is $1.21 per litre.