Veterans Affairs Minister Kent Hehr at last year's announcement that the office would be re-opened.

It’s been years in the making but Prince George will finally have a Veterans Affairs office again by the end of this month.

“I just got the letter from Kent Hehr who’s the Minister of Veterans Affairs,” says John Scott, Service Officer at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43. “It said, ‘It is with great pleasure that I inform you of the office open in Prince George to provide you better access and proximity for in person services. The Prince George office will reopen on May 25th.’”

The office will be located at 435 – 299 Victoria Street. Scott says being able to access services in person is invaluable to vets, many of whom don’t know what benefits they qualify for until they get a chance to speak with VA staff.

The announcement that the office would reopen this month was made last year but a specific date was not revealed.

He says Prince George serves veterans from across northern BC and as far away as Fort Nelson.