Prince George RCMP are asking for the public’s help after two suspicious incidents at local parks.

A warning was issued on Tuesday after two 10 year olds reported being followed by a man in Rainbow Park on Sunday afternoon. Police now say a second incident has been reported.

On Saturday afternoon, a man is reported to have approached a child in Harry Loder Park on Rainbow Drive. He said his name was Manny and has been described as blonde and blue eyed, in his late twenties or early thirties.

The description is similar to the one given in relation to the incident that happened on Sunday, where the man was described as wearing a gray hoodie and white Adidas shoes.

The RCMP are reminding parents to speak to their children about strangers. They also suggest that children not be left to play alone.

They are asking anyone with any information about either incident, or who knows who Manny may be, to contact the Prince George RCMP or Crime Stoppers