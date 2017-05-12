It’s a big day for for UNBC’s Northern Medical Program – its newest graduates receive their diplomas today.

Montana Halliday is originally from Grand Forks and says, after eight years of study, she’ll be spending the forseeable future in a familiar place.

“I’m coming back to Prince George as a family practice resident. I’ve always wanted to do it because my mom was a rural family doctor in a small town and so, growing up, I just got to see the huge impact that she could have on her community and I just wanted to follow in her footsteps.”

Halliday says she’s looking forward to being able to give back to a community who has given her so much.

“In Prince George, I was just really amazed by how supported I felt as a medical student in this community – by the physicians and nurses and also by the patients. I’m just so grateful for everybody that really contributed to my education.”