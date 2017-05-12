The Thunderbirds can see a Memorial Cup berth on the horizon, pulling away with a 7-4 victory in Game Five Friday night, and holding the momentum going back to Saskatchewan.

Thanks to an offensive outburst by several forwards, Seattle now takes a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Finals, and are just one win away from their first ever WHL Championship in franchise history.

Regina got things going early by netting the night’s first two goals just over three minutes in to the opening frame, but the home team responded quickly with two of their own, evening up the score at 2-2.

Pats’ alternate captain Dawson Leedahl would capitalize on the power-play mid-way through the second period to regain the lead; Seattle’s Keegan Kolesar and Mathew Barzal would bring their team’s first lead of the contest and the scoresheet read 4-3 after 40 minutes.

Nolan Volcan potted the eventual game-winning goal over two minutes in to the third, which Ryan Gropp followed with his sixth of the playoffs.

Regina would get within two goals late in the frame, but the T-Birds added an empty-netter to seal the deal in front of more than 6,200 fans.

Rookie goaltender Carl Stankowski earned his 15th victory of the playoffs making 33 saves, while Regina’s Tyler Brown halted 32 of 38 shots.

Seattle will now play for the Ed Chynoweth Cup, and a trip to Windsor, Ontario for the 99th annual Memorial Cup, as the series shifts back to Regina, Sunday night at 5PM Pacific time.

SCHEDULE:

1 | Seattle @ Regina = Friday, May 5 (Seattle 2-1 OT)

2 | Seattle @ Regina = Saturday, May 6 (Regina 4-3 OT)

3 | Regina @ Seattle = Tuesday, May 9 @ (Regina 3-2)

4 | Regina @ Seattle = Wednesday, May 10 (Seattle 6-1)

5 | Regina @ Seattle = Friday, May 12 (Seattle 7-4)

6 | Seattle @ Regina = Sunday, May 14 @ 5:00

*7 | Seattle @ Regina = Monday, May 15 @ 6:00

(*IF NECESSARY)