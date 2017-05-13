The Prince George RCMP are searching for alleged shoplifters after a string of recent incidents.

On May 3rd, officers were called to a retail store on Edmonton Street, where two people are suspected of taking $25 worth of merchandise.

One of the people in question is described as a 25-35 year-old First Nations female with dark hair wearing a dark blue hoody.

A male suspect was with the female, but police couldn’t find an image or description of him.

RCMP believe the same woman could’ve been involved in a theft on April 2nd, when officers were called to a Massey Drive retail store where $700 of perfume vanished.

One of the two women is also described as a First Nations woman between 25 and 35 with dark hair. She was seen in the store wearing a dark green or grey hoody and carrying a large black purse.

Investigators are aware that suspect from the first incident and the female suspect from the second incident are wearing “similar but different hoodies,” and believe there “is a possibility that these suspects are the same person.”

Police describe the second woman as First Nations between 30 and 40 years old. She was seen in the store wearing a long dark hooded jacket, dark grey pants, and a light grey blouse.

If you have any information about these Criminal Code Offences or the persons responsible, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477, online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only), or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) using keyword “pgtips”.