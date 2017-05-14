The Prince George Chamber of Commerce is happy over the re-election of local MLA’s Mike Morris and Shirley Bond.

Chamber President, Corey Naphtali says their strong partnership with them should continue to build.

“We look forward to continuing to work with them and I think they’ve proven that they have the confidence of the people of Prince George. The chamber obviously has a role to advocate for Prince George businesses and will do that no matter what the final results of the election are.”

Naphtali can’t say enough good things about their contributions to the city.

“Past actions just speak volumes. I mean Shirley and Mike have both worked tirelessly in their role as MLA’s and they’ve both been significant members with significant roles in the cabinet in Victoria and I think that’s been really beneficial for Prince George in the last few years.”

Tuesday’s preliminary BC Election results put a bigger emphasis for a strong focus on local business in Prince George.

“You know with a minority government I think it just becomes even more important to have a strong chamber in Prince George so that we can make sure that we’ve got a strong voice for the business of Prince George and continue to advocate for matters that are important for local business.”