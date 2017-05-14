Carter Marshall now owns a 2017 Nissan Micra SV, he just can’t drive it for another 10 years.

This year’s annual, and Canada’s only remaining 24-hour, Prince George Relay for Life event included a raffle for a new car. Each participant had their name entered for every $500 they donated to the cancer-fighting fundraiser.

Carter’s Mom, Brittany, says the whole family got involved in helping her son raise $1870.

“We both actually work in an automotive shop so we opened up for a day of tire changeovers and all the proceeds went to him and he helped. He answered the phone, took appointments and then filled out everybody’s paperwork. It was a good day.”

Carter also collected bottles to raise money.

The young boy did his best to walk the Masich Place Stadium track for the full 24-hours, tapping out around 2 AM after an impressive 16 hours. He was back at it first thing Sunday morning.

“He went through the roller coaster of course of a six-year-old’s emotions. They get tired. they all of the sudden crash then they’re back up and going again but 10 o’clock last night when he got to see his luminary bag out there, I think that was really important to him. That made it all worth it.”

Carter had three cars to choose from (the other two were a 2016 Dodge Dart SE, a 2017 Hyundai Elantra L) and made quick work of the big decision. He didn’t mull over the safety features, gas mileage, or the number of cup holders. Both Carter’s favourite colour and the Micra are blue.

Carter is the lucky winner at @RelayPG, he’s taking home a new car! Going to be a few years before he can drive it though #cityofpg pic.twitter.com/zih3Vipixo — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 14, 2017

Carter isn’t the day’s only winner. Prince George has raised $535,000 this year for the Canadian Cancer Society, including $115,000 through this weekend’s event. The event raised $98,000 last year.

Organizers are still collecting donations until August.

While the event wrapped up, Carter worked out a deal with his parents where they could drive the Nissan as long as they take him to get ice cream.

“In my brand new car. Every day.”