School District 57 is going east to host an info session this week.

Superintendent Marilyn Marquis-Forster says the community has been asking about how tax dollars are allocated.

“We’re public education. The majority of tax dollars do go into staffing. We then, of course, need to maintain facilities, provide resources, keep things heated and lit and safe, all of those sorts of needs within out facilities.”

She and staff will spend a portion of the night breaking that down for parents.

“How those allocations for public resources turn into specific educational programming for our children in the school. what are the kids doing? How are they learning? How are they doing? And are we best meeting their needs?,” she says, “These are public dollars. You and I pay taxes too and we want to know that our tax investments are being well used.”

The event will be at McBride Secondary from 5:30 – 8:30 in the Roundhouse theatre.