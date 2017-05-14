Both the Seattle Thunderbirds and the Regina Pats saved the best for last on Sunday.

In the end, it was the visitors from the Pacific Northwest who took all the glory.

Alexandre True’s winner at 12:36 of overtime gave the Seattle Thunderbirds their first Ed Chynoweth Cup in their 40 year history capping off a come from behind 4-3 victory over the Pats at the Brandt Centre.

True, who played this season as a 19-year-old, is from Denmark.

It was Regina who drew first blood as Sam Steel found some open ice on the power-play and ripped home a slap shot past goalkeeper Carl Stankowski for a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The Pats were under siege for the vast majority of the middle frame and at one point were out shot 18-5.

Sami Moilanen tying goal was a disputed one as it looked like he slew-footed Regina defender Josh Mahura at the Thunderbirds blueline which led to a two-on-one. He beat goaltender Tyler Brown for a 1-1 score.

Seattle defenceman Turner Ottenbreit received a five-minute major for a late hit against Regina winger Austin Wagner who missed the remainder of the period but returned for the third.

The sold-out crowd saw no shortage of excitement in the final period but didn’t see a goal until the 11:50 mark when Josh Mahura banged home a rebound that was muffed by Stankowski giving Regina a 2-1 lead.

Wagner then turned on the burners and went top shelf on a breakaway for a 3-1 advantage sending the crowd of 6,484 into a frenzy.

Ryan Gropp cut the deficit in half just over a minute later roofing a shot past Brown with 5:30 to play.

After a timeout, the T-Birds bounced back yet again on the power-play courtesy of Keegan Kolesar who’s one-timer bounced off Mahura’s skate and past Brown knotting the game at 3-3 at the 17:06 mark.

Thunderbirds 19-year old forward Matthew Barzal was named the MVP following the game.



Seattle will head to the MasterCard Memorial Cup in Windsor, Ontario and will begin play on Saturday against the Erie Otters.

Six Saskatchewan-born players make up a part of the T-Birds championship squad.

They include Ethan Bear (Ochapowace), Tyler Adams (Regina), Ottenbreit (Yorkton), Zach Andrusiak (Yorkton), Donovan Neuls (Grenfell) and Rylan Toth (Saskatoon).