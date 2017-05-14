A first place showdown in Prince George Senior Lacrosse needed overtime to determine a winner.

Cole Paciejewski scored his 6th goal of the game at 1:58 of OT, and he also added three assists, to lead the defending champion RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits to an 11-10 victory over the Westwood Pub Devils.

It was part of a league Saturday night triple-header at Kin 1.

The Bandits improve to 5-0 while the Devils sit 5-1.

PG Senior Lacrosse——(Weekend games at Kin 1)

(Saturday)

(OT) RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits 11 Westwood Pub Devils 10

Northland Nissan Assault 13 Co-op Petroleum Stylers 8

Quesnel Crossfire 15 Mackenzie Lumberjacks 12

(Sunday)

Westwood Pub Devils 18 Mackenzie Lumberjacks 8

Next action: Monday (May 15th) at Kin 1

Northland Nissan Assault vs Co-op Petroleum Stylers 8 p.m.

Standings: (Including game on Sunday, May 14)

1)RPR MECHANICAL/ BX PUB BANDITS 5-0

2)WESTWOOD PUB DEVILS 5-1

3) CO-OP PETROLEUM STYLERS 2-3

4) QUESNEL M. DANIELS CONSULTING CROSSFIRE 2-5

5) NORTHLAND NISSAN ASSAULT 1-2

6) MACKENZIE LUMBERJACKS 0-4