A first place showdown in Prince George Senior Lacrosse needed overtime to determine a winner.
Cole Paciejewski scored his 6th goal of the game at 1:58 of OT, and he also added three assists, to lead the defending champion RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits to an 11-10 victory over the Westwood Pub Devils.
It was part of a league Saturday night triple-header at Kin 1.
The Bandits improve to 5-0 while the Devils sit 5-1.
PG Senior Lacrosse——(Weekend games at Kin 1)
(Saturday)
(OT) RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits 11 Westwood Pub Devils 10
Northland Nissan Assault 13 Co-op Petroleum Stylers 8
Quesnel Crossfire 15 Mackenzie Lumberjacks 12
(Sunday)
Westwood Pub Devils 18 Mackenzie Lumberjacks 8
Next action: Monday (May 15th) at Kin 1
Northland Nissan Assault vs Co-op Petroleum Stylers 8 p.m.
Standings: (Including game on Sunday, May 14)
1)RPR MECHANICAL/ BX PUB BANDITS 5-0
2)WESTWOOD PUB DEVILS 5-1
3) CO-OP PETROLEUM STYLERS 2-3
4) QUESNEL M. DANIELS CONSULTING CROSSFIRE 2-5
5) NORTHLAND NISSAN ASSAULT 1-2
6) MACKENZIE LUMBERJACKS 0-4