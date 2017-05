Prince George City Council meets this evening and will look at Masich Place Stadium improvements.

The 4.3 million dollar upgrade includes a new FIFA and CFL standard sized synthetic turf field, track upgrades, and new landscaping.

Renovations start Friday.

Both the PG Civic and Conference Centre and SONAR Comedy Club are seeking new liquor licenses.

City staff has a year-to-date RCMP report.

Prince George has seen major drops in robberies and vehicle thefts compared to last year, however, stats show that both break and enters and sexual assaults are up.

Council will also explore a poverty reduction plan, emergency, and natural disaster preparedness strategy, and discuss a bid to host the 2020 Brier.

Tonight s meeting begins at 6 in the Council Chambers.