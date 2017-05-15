The Prince George Spruce Kings have added Alex Evin as their new Associate Coach.

Evin spent the past two seasons as an assistant with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

Prior to that, he spent three seasons with Selkirk College of the British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League.

Evon also played 198 BCHL games from 2003 to 2008 with the Penticton Vees, Powell River Kings, and Willimas Lake Timberwolves.

He was named the Top Goaltender during the 2007/08 season while capturing a league title with the Vees.

The Castlegar product also attended Colgate University of the NCAA between 2008 to 2012.

Training camp is set for August 25.