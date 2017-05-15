It was a day to remember during the 25th annual Relay for Life in Prince George on Sunday.

The yearly fundraiser was held at Masich Place Stadium and supports the Canadian Cancer Society.

Executive Director Aimee Cassie says they are well ahead of last year’s pace.

“So were sitting currently at $535,000 which is a huge for a day 2 announcement. Last year, we announced $505,000 raised so were well ahead of 2016.”

Cassie adds the 2017 edition was highlighted by an email from a volunteer.

“I had one of the volunteers email us who was going on her shift at the Lumineering tent and she let me know how good of an experience this was for her and what good healing experience it was since she recently lost someone to cancer.”

Over 1100 participants took part with 127 teams registered.

That’s up from just 111 teams last year.

Donations are being accepted until August.

To donate, you can click here