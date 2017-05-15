The Prince George RCMP would like the 2017 grad party season to be a safe one.

Corporal Craig Douglass is well aware the occasion will be celebrated in a variety of ways.

“There are safe grad parties and then there’s some that aren’t so safe we call them wet. The unsupervised events that have intoxicants have alcohol or drugs, certainly, we are concerned about that this time of year.”

“This time of year we do get parties especially in rural areas which can lead to incidents from being heavily intoxicated right through to sexual assaults right through to even death that we have had in the past.”

Douglass has a few simple tips for anyone that attends.

“Just our words of advice are to be responsible, make sure that you don’t go anywhere alone and that your adults are aware and hopefully accompanying you to these events.”

A lot of the local high schools offer safe grad parties.

However, Douglass adds it’s still up to the students if they wish to attend.