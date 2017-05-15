The overhaul at Masich Place Stadium will begin on Friday.

Parks Planner Laurie-Ann Kosec says the upgrades will continue to put the city in the provincial and national spotlight.

“This is a major renovation project to Masich Stadium with over 4 million dollars worth of improvements that’ll benefit not only our local athletes but athletes within the region to allow us to host national level competitions.”

The upgrades are long overdue according to Kosec.

“Masich Place Stadium was developed back in 1990 for the BC Summer Games. The field and other facilities are now showing their age, we’re starting to see more dedicated throws and jumps facilities, you’re starting to see synthetic turf fields that allow for all the user groups to use them.”

A new CFL/FIFA synthetic turf field will be installed along with track upgrades and new landscaping.

The City of Prince George is hosting an open house from 5:30 to 8:30 pm on Wednesday at Masich.

Kosec adds it’s a good way for residents to become more familiar with the project.

“The purpose of that is just to have anyone come out and if they have any questions about the project and we will also be explaining where people can find alternative locations for exercise during construction.”

Construction will be completed by the fall with the facility expected to fully reopen by 2018.

The upgrades were announced last February.