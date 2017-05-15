RCMP learned Monday afternoon that a woman out for a late night run on Sunday was attacked at random.

Police report that around 11:30 PM Sunday, a woman was jogging alone on Foothills Boulevard near Ochakwin Crescent when a man attacked her from behind, knocked her to the ground, struck her multiple times, then tried to sexually assault her.

The assailant ran away when a passing car slowed down and honked, leaving the victim with non-life threatening injuries. The woman was able to get to safety.

The RCMP only have a vague description of the assailant and believe he has a medium build, is taller than 5-foot-7, and was wearing a black hoody at the time. He could have marks or injuries.

“This incident is deeply concerning,” says Inspector Shaun Wright, Operations Officer at the Prince George Detachment, in a prepared statement. “We are asking the driver of the vehicle that came across this incident to contact us, as well as anyone else with information to also come forward and help us identify the man involved in this disturbing attack.”

The Prince George RCMP would like to warn the public and offer some safety tips while running: