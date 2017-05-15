The Prince George RCMP is seeking help finding a local woman.

54-year-old Roberta Marie Sims hasn’t been seen in a week. Her car is still in her driveway but she hasn’t returned home, which police believe is unusual behaviour.

Roberta often goes by either “Robin” or “Bobby” and the last names “Chambers” or “Jacobson.”

The police describe Sims as:

· Caucasian female

· 163 cm (5’4″)

· 70 kg (154 lbs)

· Long blonde hair

· Blue eyes

· Several tattoos including on her left upper arm, her left upper chest, and on the right side of her neck

If you have any information about Roberta Marie SIMS or where she might be, you’re asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477, online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only), or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) using keyword “pgtips”.