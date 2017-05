PGSS took top team honors in AAA and Duchess Park came first in AA at the North Central zone high school golf championships which were held Monday at the P.G. Golf and Curling Club.

Fraser Lake won the A division. A total of 13 teams competed.

Individual Low Gross champions were Natasha Kozlowski of College Heights Secondary (Female) and Ryan Murray of Correlieu Secondary in Quesnel (Male).

The tournament was co-hosted by College Heights and D.P. Todd.