Curling fans may not have to go far to see their favourite athletes in a few years.

Prince George City Council decided during Monday night’s meeting to support a bid to bring the annual Canadian men’s curling championship to town. The event would be held in both the CN and Kin Centres and could generate upwards of $15 million for our city.

CN Centre General Manager and bid spokesperson Glen Mikkelsen believes Prince George would be a great host city thanks to recent history.

“Prince George often steps above our weight to put on these events. We have had a very successful run with the Telus Cup, the (2015) Canada Winter Games and this would just be one more event within that exciting journey of bringing fantastic, national events to Prince George.”

Hosting the Brier would need a lot more than our municipal government’s letter of support. The city expects it’ll need about 500 volunteers to run the tournament and Council is promising $500,000 to the bidding stage. Should Prince George host, Mayor Lyn Hall too believes the community will buy in and make it a success.

“From what I hear, from what I see, (Prince George residents) absolutely love it when we try to bring these large sporting events to our community,” he says, “You heard from staff that they got positive feedback from hosting the (2015 Canada Winter) Games, from the Telus Cup. Large sporting events know that we can handle that.”

This is just one of the first steps in a long process. In fact, the city, Tourism Prince George, and all involved parties still have a year to put together an application, however, Mikkelsen still dares to dream.

“With the level of support that this community gives to national sporting events, both from a corporate and as well from a volunteer side, there’s definitely nothing that Prince George can’t do.”