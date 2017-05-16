RCMP Superintendent Warren Brown gave Prince George City Council a year-to-date update at Monday night’s meeting.

To address the crime spike in the city’s core, Brown says the Downtown Safety Unit will be beefed up in the coming weeks.

“Break and enters have increased, just in the downtown core this year, 97% in four months and that’s unacceptable. Regardless of the number of people, we seem to arrest for a lot over those criminal offenses, more keep coming to our community.”

Some downtown officers specialize in building relationships and working with social groups to help those in need. Due to these new incident numbers, combined with other complaints of things needle use and intimidation, Brown says he’s asking these officers to now concentrate on enforcement.

“We have vulnerable people who require wraparound care, however, there’s also safety for everybody that works, lives, and resides and needs the services downtown as well. Our focus is going to make sure that if criminal offenses are occurring downtown that we’re going to be there as often as we can to apprehend people for that.”

Brown acknowledges that a common driver behind B&Es is fund drug use. He also points to out-of-towners contributing to the recent crime.

“Those individuals downtown who have been arrested and choose to speak to are are telling us that they’re choosing to stay here because of relationships they’ve made in jail and friends that they have and, unfortunately, they’re bringing their bad habits with them.”

Across Prince George, RCMP has received 261 break and enter calls in 2017. That’s up 35% from the first four months last year.



Brown did share some positives.

The RCMP’s Car 60 program has seen 63% more calls in the first four months of 2017 compared to two years ago (see Mental Health Act calls in chart above). Through Car 60, regularly-dressed police officers and a registered nurse respond to mental health and/or addictions related 9-1-1 calls in an unmarked RCMP vehicle. RCMP treat this as more of a health service than law enforcement, and Prince George residents are taking advantage of it.

“Car 60 will actually follow up with an individual a day, or two, or a week after the fact make sure they’re on medication, that they’re healthy, and getting the support they need. A general duty car just wouldn’t have the time in the day to do that.”

These calls, as well as Missing Persons calls, are way up, something Brown realizes is both good and bad. It’s a positive step that more people who may not have reported instances in the past are now picking up the phone, something Brown believes can be partially accredited to the work the RCMP has done to build trust in the community. Of course, too many general calls, false alarms, or youth home’s reporting teenagers out past curfew (often protocol, which is classified as a “Missing Persons” call) can tie up a lot of time that be used on higher priority work.

Brown is also happy to report a 20% increase in distracted driving related charges thus far this year than from January-April 2016.