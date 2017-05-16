The Roll-a-Dome will be the sight of the first ever Pet Expo in Prince George.

It takes place on June 11.

Vista Radio is sponsoring the event and President Brittany Shaw-McLaren says an event of this kind can have a positive impact on the public.

“I really think it is important to bring more awareness and advocacy for pets and animals in the north and I think everyone’s got a soft spot for an animal in their heart.”

There will be lots of entertainment including an appearance by the Prince George 4-H says Shaw-McLaren.

“They are going to be bringing down a few of their friendly petting animals in addition to that we’ve got veterinary clinics that are going to be putting on an information booth about vaccinations and we have musical chairs for dogs, so if you can make you dog sit you should bring them down.”

Several of Prince George’s finest mascots will be in attendance including Rowdy Cat from the Prince George Cougars, the world famous Goat from 94.3 and Super Dog from the BC SPCA.