Local mounties are continuing to assist bikers of all ages in protecting their precious cargo.

Prince George Mounties have announced three more dates for anyone wishing to register their bikes through 529 Garage, a digital recovery network used to combat the increasing number of stolen ones.

Events include:

Wednesday, May 17th ( TONIGHT ) = 5PM to 8PM at Lheidli T’enneh Memorial Park

) = to at Lheidli T’enneh Memorial Park Wednesday, May 24th = 4:30PM to 8:30PM at Otway Recreational Area

to at Otway Recreational Area Sunday, September 4th = 9:30AM to 1:30PM at Otway Recreational Area

In a statement, police say they’re hoping to link 2,000 bikes in the city to the program for the summer.

Currently, more than 200 bikes are with 529 Garage, with the on-going goal to return as many stolen bikes as possible to the rightful owners.

Anyone with information about bike theft in their community is urged to call local RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.