SD57 students at College of New Caledonia take part in fine arts session | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

The College of New Caledonia (CNC) is encouraging high schools students to pursue a career in the arts.

Nearly 20 students from across School District 57 attended an information and application session Wednesday morning, expressing their ideas and creativity.

.@cnc_bc_ca encourages #SD57 to draw something that comes to mind; instructors hope this inspires web, fine art careers | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/ECj7MrlUax — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 17, 2017

Instructor Betty Kovacic says the experience explores CNC’s curriculum for the field of fine arts.

“Most of the time, the students who come here are somewhat interested in art already. So this gives them the opportunity to actually think about art in a different kind of the way, and to actually do art at a university level.”

She says she hopes students will strongly consider going into the Fine Arts at CNC, or any other post-secondary school after graduation, whether it be web, graphic design, or painting.

“Everyone has their own voice and their own expression, and art is about communication. It is very important that they find their voice and that they have the opportunity to express it.”

Students from as far as Mackenzie came to the Prince George campus.