Experienced point guard Abby Gibb will join the UNBC Lady Timberwolves for the 2017-18 Canada-West basketball season.

The five-foot-eight product of Calgary played two seasons at Mount Royal University before transferring last year to St. Mary’s University of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC).

She helped the Lightning to a 16-5 record in 2016-17.

“I’m really excited and honoured to be joining the Timberwolves. The combination of finding a great place to play and continue my career path as a student-athlete really fit well at UNBC.”

With St. Mary’s, Gibb averaged 11.6 points, 37 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

“I hope to bring to the team my strong passion for basketball, my work ethic offensively and defensively, and my decision-making as a point guard. My strong desire to compete brings out the best in my teammates, which is something I look to achieve every day.”

UNBC coach Sergey Shchepotkin says Gibb, who led the Lightning in assists, will bring intangibles to the Timberwolves back-court.

“Abby’s court management will help us hugely. She has experience at the Canada West level, and she understands offensive movement and getting her teammates the ball in scoring position.”

A 2014 graduate of Dr. E.P. Scarlett Secondary in Calgary, Gibb will continue her education in Health Sciences, with an eventual goal of working with children with disabilities.

“UNBC’s smaller campus and class sizes, as well as they’re desire for each individual to succeed, really attracted me to the university. Everything seemed so accessible and supportive for every student.”

Gibb joins a Timberwolves line-up that includes Canada-West All-Star Maria Mongomo, and team MVP Vasiliki Louka.

VIDEO: