The Penticton Vees are a couple wins away from claiming their second RBC Cup in five years.
The BCHL champions clinched a spot in the Final Four after defeating the Trenton Golden Hawks of the OJHL by a score of 4-0.
Vees goaltender Mathew Robson made 21 saves in the shutout performance, while forward Nicolas Jones tallied two points (1G, 1A) for the boys in blue.
🚨Jones🚨 The captain strikes and its 2-0 Vees! @n13jones from @griffinmendel at 14:43 #RBCCup
With the win, Penticton also eliminates Trenton, and will join the Brooks Bandits (AJHL), Cobras de Terrebonne (LHJQ), and host Cobourg Cougars in the playoff round.
The Vees have one more round-robin game of the 2017 RBC Cup; they’ll face the Cobras de Terrebonne tomorrow at 12:30PM.
The Penticton win means the four semifinalists are set … final positions to be decided Thursday. #RBCCup pic.twitter.com/Es4YXht3L8
