Pacific Western Transportation is celebrating 50 years of operating public transit in Prince George by installing two new lit and heated bus shelters, the first of their kind in northern BC.

These hydro-powered, fully-enclosed stops will be set up on 5th Avenue. Their exact locations have not specified.

.@PWTransit donating two heated and lit bus shelters to @cityofpg, celebrating 50 years of operating here pic.twitter.com/uDCcTBObor — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 17, 2017

Pacific Western Group of Companies CEO Mike Colborne says these shelters have actually promoted ridership in places like Fort McMurray. That’s part of the reason he felt these were appropriate anniversary gifts.

“What are they was that we can put back to the community to help support ridership? Help support the people that have supported us over the years, which is the riders. We kind of brainstormed and that was the best thing that we thought of.”

Colborne and his team looked into different methods of powering this shelter.

“Solar doesn’t provide the 100% heating or lighting we wanted to have. The solar would only last for so long, especially when the thing was being heated.”

Back in early 1967, R.B. Colborne and his partner, Alf Nelson, started providing Prince George with transit when the operator of the day and the city went split up. The transit service began that spring.