The Prince George RCMP are looking to the public following a hit and run collision Wednesday night.

Just after 6 o’clock, police responded to the incident which involved a pedestrian at the intersection of Tamarack Street and 20th Avenue.

Emergency crews were on the scene and found a 32-year old man suffering from serious injuries.

He was later taken to hospital for observation.

The investigation has led police to an older model black sedan which struck the victim and fled the scene.

It is believed the sedan should have front windshield damage to its passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the local detachment or crime stoppers.