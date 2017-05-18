This week is BC Museums Week and Prince George’s Two Rivers Gallery is hosting two events.

Managing Director Carolyn Holmes says one of them is taking place tonight.

“At 7:30 there is an opening in the Rustad Galleria for an exhibition by local artist Jennifer Ferries and her exhibition is called Quiet Coexistence.”

A Sunday Open Studio is also being held from 1 to 4 pm.

People from all walks of life have the opportunity to show off their creative side according to Holmes.

“It is open to everybody and is sort of a drop-in for all ages and they’re going to be painting in acrylics and designing dragons.”

BC Museums Weeks celebrates the contributions of museums, galleries and historic sites to communities and economy.